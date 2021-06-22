Article content

The commemoration of National Indigenous Peoples Day will take on a different look this year as it is spread over seven sites throughout the city of Grande Prairie.

While NDIP officially took place June 24, locally, the event will be later this week to allow as many people as possible to participate.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Adding a dash of local flavour to National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations Back to video

“It is just a little different because of COVID-19,” said Lindy Beauchamp-Chester, an National Indigenous Peoples Day planning committee member. “This way, it will give people an opportunity to come, (as) it is spread out for a few days. So, it is on (June) 24, 25, and 26, and there is a closing ceremony on the 27th.”

The event is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

“What we are doing is we are doing seven sites,” Beauchamp-Chester said. “Those seven sites will also look at the “Seven Teachings of the Grandfathers.” Different agencies will be hosting each of those.”

Various organizations in the city do the planning for this commemorative event.