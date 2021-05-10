A second Wapiti River bridge proposal put on hold

Article content

A proposal to construct a bridge spanning the Wapiti River on the west side of the county, near Range Road 90, was put on hold by the County of Grande Prairie.

“We had enquired with the MD of Greenview,” County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre said. “They had looked at where the alignment would be, and it costs a substantial amount of money for them to have the road and infrastructure (put in) to where the bridge would cross. They made a motion of no action, and in conversation, it is like, ‘Not now.’ It doesn’t mean never, but just not right now.”

The cost of building a bridge, especially over a larger expanse like the Wapiti, is high.

“Especially if there is no participation from any other levels of government,” Beaupre added. “This would be between the County of Grande Prairie and the MD. We were looking (at industries) like agriculture, forestry and oil and gas, they typically have operations on both sides of the Wapiti River. They really want to see what the second bridge across the Wapiti here (at Highway 40), that will be getting underway shortly, to see how much pressure it takes off.

“It relieves the pressure of the number of vehicles. In the event of an accident, there is a second bridge to cross, but it doesn’t create any more efficiencies for people working — agriculture and forestry — that are working on the west side of the county that need to get across to the MD of Greenview. You still have to travel from all the way from Elmworth to Grande Prairie and turn around to go back towards Two Lakes.”