A return to school sports and extracurriculars eyed this fall by GPPSD 

The Grande Prairie Public School Division (GPPSD) is on the pathway to “return to normal” this coming school year however, they stress that many safety measures will stay in place to protect students and teachers.

“We’re quite excited about the return to normal,” said GPPSD Superintendent Sandy Mcdonald. “We’re hoping that within our communities, we’re able to manage the virus and to keep those vaccination rates high amongst the community so that our students stay safe and have those opportunities.”

The new plan, according to McDonald, closely follows the guidance of Alberta Education and will contain two key differences. This year masking in classrooms won’t be mandatory, however, it’s strongly encouraged, and for older students, some of the cohorting measures will be relaxed.

Masking will still be mandatory on school buses.

McDonald also believes once the school year is up and running, GPPSD will attempt to bring field trips, clubs, and sports back to the student experience if conditions are safe.

“As we maintain that priority on health, safety, and overall student wellness, we want to provide our students those opportunities to socialize with other students, and to engage in those kinds of activities that they didn’t get a chance to participate in last year,” said McDonald.

McDonald expects to receive guidance from the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association (ASAA) on team sports, which will likely dictate their approach to extracurricular activities. The ASAA is run by staff and representatives from all of the school divisions across the province.

“We take that advice and we trickle it down,” said McDonald, adding “we use that to inform what the clubs and teams look like in our younger grades.”