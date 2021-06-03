





Share this Story: A pair of county agriculture societies win provincial Innovation Award

A pair of county agriculture societies win provincial Innovation Award Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Last week two County of Grande Prairie Ag societies were recognized for their work by the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies. Evergreen Park (Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society) and the Bezanson Agricultural Society both received an Innovation Award. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A pair of county agriculture societies win provincial Innovation Award Back to video The award was created to recognize agricultural societies for innovation and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evergreen Park won as the regional agricultural society that did the best job overcoming challenges this past year in a creative way and impactful way, while the Bezanson Agricultural Society was recognized for innovation in the Primary Small Agricultural Society category. “The ag society association had reached out to all the ag societies in Alberta and asked everyone to apply and just to give some information on the different innovative things they had done during the pandemic,” Dan Gorman, general manager of Evergreen Park said, explaining some of the background. “We applied like all the rest and just forgot about it until it actually happened. It was a big surprise, though.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Gorman said there were other creative entries, but Evergreen Park’s diversity and space helped, whether it was the Northern Spirit Light Show or the 2020 horse racing season. “I think one of the characteristics of Evergreen Park is that there are just so many different things going on, and a number of the other ag societies just didn’t have that,” Gorman said. “They were very creative and innovative in the things they had done. We just had space, and our team was very creative in coming up with some innovative ideas. “(We did) everything from outdoor movies and fundraisers to weekly take-out meals to helping out with the soup kitchen, on a weekly basis, with food that was donated. We (also) did the sled dog tours through the winter.” The staff played a big part in the success of the award-winning entry. “We just kind of challenged our staff from the very beginning (of the COVID-19 pandemic) to come up with different, creative things that we could do that would still bring people out here and make us important to the community,” Gorman said. Bezanson in the top spot Over in Bezanson the news was welcome as the society picked up an award in the Primary Small Agricultural Society category. “We were really excited and honoured to receive that award,” said Audrey Hewings, the executive director of the Bezanson Agricultural Society. “It has been a very unique and interesting experience this last year and a half, but I am sure that is the way it is for everybody out there.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The innovations Bezanson implemented this past year will enhance the agricultural society’s role in the community. “We have a very incredible team, to start with,” Hewings said. “We went from being totally shut down to what can we do. We just had to regroup and refocus. Our team just continued to get together, and we brought in some supports from some other organizations just to help us.” The executive director said the adaptability of the team, while transforming the agricultural society’s website to connect the community was a big part of the success of the past year. “We utilized (the website) to continue to connect the community,” Hewings said. “From there, we kept on looking for initiatives, while creating) new ideas.” Two initiatives that stood out were Creating Connections and Freezin’ Hub, Creating Connections was an initiative where the community connected with each other through activities like school kids creating and distributing Valentine’s Day and Christmas cards. Freezin’ Hub prepared frozen meals. The program started as a way to provide a good meal to those who needed it, eventually expanding into distributing good meals through area vendors. Hewlings said she appreciated the support from other organizations like the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, the United Way, and the County of Grande Prairie. The Wembley and District Ag Society picked up second place in the Provincial Marketing Awards for its newsletters in the Newsletters Distribution of 250 or Less per Issue category.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie