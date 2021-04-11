240,000 more Alberta health-care workers eligible for vaccine starting Monday as province sees record P.1 surge
Alberta’s once-sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout accelerated again Saturday, as the province announced more than 240,000 additional workers can book their shots starting Monday.
The expansion comes as the province reports another 1,293 cases of the novel coronavirus, and a record surge in the ultra-contagious P.1 variant.
Premier Jason Kenney said health-care workers in Phase 2C of the vaccine rollout are the next group in line to be immunized against COVID-19.
The list of those newly eligible is broad. It includes all family doctors, nurses in the community, pharmacists, dentists and optometrists. It also includes addictions counsellors, chiropractors, laboratory technicians and psychologists, among other health-care professionals. Practicum students in clinical placements are also eligible.
All those working in patient-care facilities who provide services directly to members of the public in Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, Alberta Precision Labs and DynaLife workplaces are also eligible, as are health-care workers on First Nation reserves and Metis Settlements. Support staff in these environments, including cleaning, reception and security workers, can also book their shots.
Albertans in these groups must provide proof of employment or professional registration at their vaccine appointments. Bookings will be available through AHS at alberta.ca/vaccine and 811 Health Link, or at participating pharmacies.
“Today (Saturday) is the first step in beginning Phase 2C of the vaccine rollout,” Kenney said.
“Hospital staff, both on the front lines and behind the scenes are ready to move to protect this next group.”
The expansion means more than 1.7 million Albertans will be eligible for vaccines, about half of the province’s adult population.
The wide expansion of vaccine eligibility to health-care workers follows a campaign that saw roughly 55,000 front-line staff, including COVID ward doctors, ICU workers and respiratory therapists, get the jab early in 2021.
Other groups in Phase 2C of Alberta’s vaccine rollout, including caregivers and workers and residents in congregate settings like prisons, are still not yet eligible, but will be “in the coming weeks” as Alberta receives additional supply.