Photo by Gavin Young/Postmedia

Article content It rustled up half the usual attendance, but the 2021 edition of the Calgary Stampede was a galloping success that shows the way for other major events emerging from the pandemic, exhibition officials said Sunday.

Article content Final attendance figures were released on Monday morning and the event attracted 528,998 guests into the Stampede grounds from July 8-18. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 2021 Stampede welcomed 528,998 guests through the gates Back to video Visitor satisfaction levels and a successful approach to screening for COVID-19 at the popular Nashville North music venue are a beacon to organizers of other major events, said Stampede president Steve McDonough. “Throughout our 109-year history we have been a trailblazer, but never more than this year,” said McDonough. “This year, our community celebration was a first step to the return to live events for this city and this country, and we are proud to lead the way. “There is light after the darkness of the past 16 months.” With the number of visitors during recent, well-attended years of the Stampede reaching about 1.25 million, a little more than 600,000 people are expected to have entered the grounds over the 10 days in 2021. In 2019, the last time the Stampede was held before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,275,465 people passed through the gates, a figure second only to the 2012 centennial edition that attracted a record 1,409,871 people. Despite lingering concerns over the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, a nearly record-setting 60,000 people attended Nashville North by the end of Saturday, with 27 per cent of those being tested for the virus. Fewer than 18 people — or less than 0.11 per cent — tested positive for COVID-19 in a groundbreaking process and sent home, said Stampede interim CEO Dana Peers.

Article content “Our mid-week surveys show guests felt comfortable and confident the Stampede did everything it can to make them feel safe,” he said. “Our measure of success this year was smiles and laughter.” Earlier in the week, Stampede officials said independent audits showed allegations that some Nashville North attendees bribed their way into the hall were unfounded. Due to the country’s closed borders, practically all Stampede-goers were Canadian, with 75 per cent from Calgary and the rest from elsewhere in the province and Canada, said exhibition officials. “It was put on by Calgarians, for Calgarians,” said McDonough. To ensure more space on the grounds, there were fewer midway rides and other attractions, while the trademark Rangeland Derby was suspended, drawing considerable criticism from fans and the chuckwagon racing community, which raced elsewhere. Peers said the hard-charging event will return next year and defended the decision to cancel it in 2021. “We had to make some very difficult decisions early on and we certainly look forward to chuckwagon racing again in 2022,” he said. This year’s Stampede became a focal point of the United Conservative government’s pandemic reopening policy, with Premier Jason Kenney repeatedly emphasizing the event’s return as a sign of success in those efforts. The province offered Stampede entrance passes as lottery prizes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. That led to many critics contending the exhibition had been politicized, with some saying they’d forgo the event because of that.

Article content Stampede officials had little to say about those contentions. “There certainly have been comments about that — we were the first large event in Canada this year, we experienced a lot of things we’ve never experienced before, but I can’t really speculate on whether it was more politicized,” said Peers. Stampede finances have taken a severe hit due to the pandemic and the resulting loss of the 2020 edition, which resulted in a $26.5-million loss on its operations. With revenues cut in half this year, the exhibition isn’t likely to make up much ground, but its officials say they continue to speak with the city about easing debt servicing and credit requirements. On Sunday attendance fees throughout the day were waived. Greeted by cooler temperatures and thick wildfire smoke considered high-risk by health experts, fairgoers still streamed into the park, some saying they were attracted by the free admission. Kelly Wang said she showed up to honour an annual family tradition, adding she was happy the Stampede resumed after a one-year absence. “It was the right thing to do,” said Wang, 25, who was with her mother. “It’s a spirit boost for Calgary — we need something like this.” A cookware merchant said his business at the Marketplace in the BMO Centre is down by 75 per cent this year. But Mohsen Karimiyan said he’s grateful the Stampede went ahead this year, partly because it’ll open other doors to his large event sales. “They took a chance and did it — I’m proud they did that,” he said. Katelyn Fraser said her midway snack sales have taken a noticeable hit this year but added she’s happy the event returned. “You can tell people are really excited to be back and have some semblance of normalcy,” said Fraser, who operates the Family Dough food truck. “There has been so much spirit.”

