Rotary Club Ribfest offers sizzling sensations for grilled-meat enthusiasts

After a long, cold winter leaving Grand Prairie residents starving for summer events, something tasty is cooking this weekend on the south end of town.

The Rotary Club of Grande Prairie After Five is serving up some grilled meat for a good cause at the Community Knowledge Campus parking lot, July 23-25.

“It’s so delicious, you’re definitely going to want to go through and eat once, and then go through a second time, and get some to take home for later,” said Danielle Bizon, president of the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie After Five.

Ribfest 2021 will feature ribbers from Billy’s BBQ, Camp 31, Pistol Pete’s and Buckeye BBQ.

These celebrated BBQ outfits will be serving up their specialties in town after spending the summer travelling across Canada to different events.

“In Grand Prairie, they’re working with our club, the Rotary Club of Grand Prairie After Five and Rib Fest, and we use it as a way to fundraise for other projects that we do within the community and internationally,” said Bizon.

Since the details for the festival had to be arranged during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers made the event drive-thru so the festival could keep folks safe, and proceed with some flexibility for changing public health measures.

“As soon as you pull in, there’s going to be signs and flags and everything that’s going to direct you in,” said Bizon.

For children big and small, there will be balloons on sale with the proceeds going to a charity that is devoted to inspire a love of reading.