Article content By Nicholas Carter DHT Dino News & Views Fossilized dinosaur footprints can tell us a lot about the lives of the animals that left them. Speed, posture, social behavior, signs of injury, and the anatomy of the foot’s soft tissue can all be deduced from fossilized tracks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tyrant Tracks Back to video Several different types of dinosaur tracks are known from Alberta’s Peace region, including footprints left by small birdlike predators, ‘duck-billed’ hadrosaurs, and even tyrannosaurids. Eight well-preserved tyrannosaurid tracks in particular are the subject of a new publication led by grad student Nathan Enriquez from the University of New England in Armidale, Australia. The international team of coauthors, which form the Boreal Alberta Dinosaur Project, also includes Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum head curator Dr. Corwin Sullivan. The tyrannosaurid tracks studied in this paper come from different sites west of Grande Prairie along the Redwillow River, including just over the border into British Columbia. The tracks were found in a unit of rock called the Wapiti Formation, specifically in an upper layer called Unit 4, which dates to about 72.5 million years ago.

Article content Despite the possibility that they were made by the same species of tyrannosaurid, there was some variation in the size and shape of these Wapiti Formation tracks. Smaller tracks were interpreted as being left by younger individuals, and had digits that were more slender than the larger tracks of adult tyrannosaurs, which had comparatively robust toes. Not only that, but larger tracks also showed a broader and increased ‘heel’ surface area, produced by a fleshy pad that became increasingly more well-developed at the base of the toes. These differences in tracks size and shape tell palaeontologists a lot about how the feet and, by extension, locomotion of tyrannosaurids changed as they grew. We know from their skeletons that younger tyrannosaurids were relatively long-legged, agile, and built for running. The smaller Wapiti Formation footprints, shaped more like those of fast-running birds, reflect this lifestyle. This is also supported by the fact that juvenile tyrannosaurid tracks are quite similar to those left by ornithomimids, the ‘ostrich-mimics’ that are the fastest dinosaurs of them all. By the time tyrannosaurids were fully grown, they seem to have changed their locomotion style away from bursts of agile running, to predominantly walking at a more moderate pace. Their bodies become relatively bulky and far heavier with age, which required more padded cushioning in the feet for weight bearing, as seen in the larger Wapiti Formation tyrannosaurid tracks. These observations agree with previously suggested theories that tyrannosaurids tended to slow down as they grew bigger.

Article content One thing we can’t quite say for sure is exactly what species it was that left the footprints studied in this paper. Since many related dinosaur species often have similarly-shaped feet, and without a nearby skeleton to pin them to, identifying a track-maker is usually complicated. We can, however, make some educated guesses. No specific tyrannosaurid species has been identified from the Wapiti Formation yet, but the tracks are close in age to the more southern Horseshoe Canyon Formation, in which the famous tyrannosaurid Albertosaurus is found. This makes Albertosaurus a probable candidate for the maker of the Wapiti Formation tracks. It will be exciting to see what else palaeontologists can learn from the prehistoric rocks around us. Many more new discoveries from this area are currently being studied by hard-working scientists around the world, so keep an eye out for even more new research sooner or later! Upcoming Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum Events: May 8th: Virtual Speaker Series with Dr. Oksana Vernygora: “Fossil Record of Clupemorph Fishes in Alberta”, 3 p.m. Check out our social media channels to participate in our second annual Archosaur April Absurdity.

