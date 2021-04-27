





Share this Story: Dino News and Views: Tons of Tyrannosaurs

Dino News and Views: Tons of Tyrannosaurs Photo by Will Dunham/REUTERS

Article content Tyrannosaurus rex is known from dozens of fossils, including several relatively complete specimens ranging from Alberta to New Mexico. The T. rex is charismatic enough to be familiar to dinosaur fans by their museum of residence or by a nickname bestowed on the individual animal. Famous examples of nicknamed Tyrannosaurus’ include ‘Stan’ from the Black Hills Institute, Alberta’s own ‘Black Beauty’, as well as Chicago’s ‘Sue’ and ‘Scotty’ from Saskatchewan, the two biggest examples known so far. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dino News and Views: Tons of Tyrannosaurs Back to video This is nowhere near the total number of Tyrannosaurus individuals that ever lived, though. T. rex as a species existed for about 2 million years, which isn’t terribly long in the grand scheme of things, but in the context of a single species it’s a good deal of time. So how many Tyrannosaurus individuals ever existed? And what was their overall population at any given time? A team of scientists recently published a study in the journal Science to examine these very questions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The team used complicated mathematical formulas normally used to calculate the population size of modern animals, which take into account population density, body mass, and geographical range of the species of interest. The results are pretty darn interesting. It was found that, at any one time, there would have been about 20,000 individuals of Tyrannosaurus spread out along western North America around during the time this species was alive. This adds up to a total of about 2.5 billion T. rex individuals that ever lived. That sounds like a lot of Tyrannosaurus, but given the vast physical space and time that this species existed over, it’s not an enormous population. This makes sense though, as in just about any ecosystem, the big predators are less common than the creatures they eat. Plant-eating dinosaurs like Triceratops would’ve outnumbered Tyrannosaurus. So, with a population of 20,000 at any one time, how many T. rex could we expect to find in a specific place? Depends on the size of the area, prey availability, and other factors. In one region where this species is very abundant, an area of 1000 km2 in present day Montana, the scientists calculated about nine adult individuals living in this area at any one time. Like modern predators, T. rex needed a lot of space. It was also calculated that we’ve only recovered 1 of every 80 million individuals of T. rex that ever lived. There certainly could be more fossil specimens out there waiting to be found. It also means that only a tiny fraction of the total number of T. rex individuals that ever lived successfully became fossilized, and we’ll never get to know the vast majority of those that did not.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The framework developed in this study could be applied to other dinosaur species that we have a decent record of as well. This is exciting, as it could allow us to get a better sense of the ecology of long-extinct animals, painting a clearer picture of life in the prehistoric world. Reference: Marshall et al., Science 372, 284–287 (2021) Upcoming Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum Events April 24th: Virtual Speaker Series with Filipp Bertozzo: “Pathologies out of Time – Fossilized Lesions and Diseases in Hadrosaurs and their Significance”, 3 p.m. May 8th: Virtual Speaker Series with Dr. Oksana Vernygora: “Fossil Record of Fish in Alberta & Fieldwork”

Check out our social media channels to participate in our second annual Archosaur April Absurdity!

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie